Gold price surges again in Karachi, hits over Rs 409,000 per tola

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The price of gold saw another significant increase on Saturday.

According to gold market dealers, the price of one tola of gold rose by Rs 2,100, reaching Rs 409,878. Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of gold also increased by Rs 1,801, climbing to Rs 351,404.

Traders in the gold markets noted that global gold prices rose by $21, reaching $3,886 per ounce.

It is worth noting that on the previous day, the international bullion market maintained a stable gold price at $3,865 per ounce, and the domestic market’s tola gold price remained steady at Rs 407,778 across the country.

 

