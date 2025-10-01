FBR extends tax return filing deadline to Oct 15

(Web Desk) - The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has officially extended the deadline for filing income tax returns for the tax year 2025 till October 15, according to a notification issued on September 30.

The move marks a sharp shift from the FBR’s stance just a day earlier, when it categorically dismissed reports of any extension and reaffirmed September 30 as the final date.

The notification said the extension was granted to facilitate taxpayers and address persistent calls from business associations and professional bodies for more time.

The relief is expected to reduce last-minute system pressure and ensure higher compliance.

Last week, Salim Valimuhammad, Chairman of the Pakistan Chemical & Dyes Merchants Association (PCDMA), had urged the FBR to extend the filing date, citing difficulties faced by businesses in meeting the September 30 deadline.

Taxpayers now have until October 15 to submit returns and avoid late-filer status or penalties under the law.