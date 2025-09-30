OGRA slashes LPG prices by Rs6.70 per kg

The reduction comes as a much-needed breather for households

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has announced a cut in the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for September.

According to the notification issued on Tuesday, the price of LPG has been reduced by Rs6.70 per kilogram, bringing down the cost of an 11.8 kg domestic cylinder by Rs. 79.14.

With this adjustment, the price of an 11.8 kg LPG cylinder now stands at Rs. 2,448, while the per kilogram rate has been fixed at Rs. 207.48. The new rates will take effect from September 1.

The reduction comes as a much-needed breather for households already struggling with rising living costs.

Read also: Ogra slashes LPG prices by Rs17.73 per kg

Officials said the notification has been formally issued, ensuring that consumers can benefit from the revised rates without delay.