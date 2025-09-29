Sindh to roll out EV taxis by December

The Pink Scooty scheme for women and students has also won public praise

KARACHI (Dunya Nerws) – The Sindh government has put the pedal to the metal on its transport plans, deciding to roll out electric vehicle (EV) taxis by December this year.

The decision came during a key meeting chaired by Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon. The session was attended by the Transport Secretary, Sindh Mass Transit Authority MDKanwal Nizam Bhutto, and other officials, who gave a detailed briefing on ongoing transport projects in the province.

Sharjeel Memon said Sindh would be the first in Pakistan to start its own taxi service, aiming to bring the EV taxi fleet on the roads by December 2025. “Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wants the public to have modern, eco-friendly, and high-quality transport facilities,” he added.

In the first phase, some EV taxis will be reserved for women. Memon highlighted that Sindh was already ahead of the curve by launching eco-friendly EV buses and the region’s first Pink Bus Service for women.

The Pink Scooty scheme for women and students has also won public praise, he noted.

He further revealed that Pink EV taxis, alongside the country’s first EV taxi fleet, will soon hit the roads.

Double-decker buses and more EV buses are also in the pipeline to ease Karachi’s chronic transport woes.

Sindh plans to launch EV taxi service across province

Work is underway to set up infrastructure and charging stations for EVs. Memon stressed that providing women with safe and affordable transport remains the government’s top priority.

