Pakistan, IMF kick off talks for $1 billion loan tranche

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan has kicked off crucial talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to secure the next $1billion tranche under the $7billion loan programme.

The IMF review mission met with Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and his economic team at the Ministry of Finance, holding in-depth discussions on the second economic review linked to the loan disbursement.

The meeting was also attended by Finance Secretary Imdadullah Bosal, State Bank Governor Jameel Ahmed, and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Rashid Mahmood Langrial, among other top officials.

According to sources, both sides went back and forth over IMF conditions, Pakistan’s recent economic performance, revenue collection, spending discipline, and ongoing reform efforts.

The IMF also asked for updates on anti-money laundering measures as well as the much-talked-about Governance and Corruption Risk Assessment Report.

Pakistani officials are expected to brief the IMF team on steps taken to curb corruption, including the establishment of provincial-level anti-money laundering enforcement agencies.

Discussions will also touch on new legislation requiring Grade 17–22 officers to declare their assets, along with access to provincial officials’ asset statements.

Sources said the IMF team will also be updated on progress regarding the National Fiscal Pact, transparency in development projects, and improvements in capital market development and outlook.

The Finance Ministry has admitted that there has been some delay in finalizing the Governance and Corruption Risk Assessment Report but insisted that Pakistan has already met most of the IMF’s targets.

Technical talks will be followed by policy-level discussions, with Pakistan’s first-quarter fiscal performance of the current financial year also on the table.

If the negotiations hit the right note, Pakistan is expected to secure IMF Board approval and unlock the much-needed $1 billion tranche.

