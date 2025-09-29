Deadline for filing income tax returns will not be extended: FBR

It urged taxpayers to file their returns with accuracy and honesty before the deadline of Sept 30

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has denied the reports claiming that the deadline for filing income tax returns will be extended.

“FBR categorically clarifies that these reports are false, baseless, and misleading as the deadline for filing Income Tax Returns for Tax Year 2025 will not be extended,” it said in a press release issued on Monday.

It said some elements have also attempted to link this perceived extension to the recent floods.

In response, FBR pointed out that a vast majority of taxpayers reside in areas unaffected by floods and have had ample time to discharge their national obligation of filing returns.

“The reports suggesting that the IRIS system has slowed down are also unfounded. FBR’s IRIS platform is fully operational, functioning smoothly, and taxpayers can easily file their returns using the new simplified income tax return form,” read the statement.

Taxpayers are also cautioned that failure to file returns by the due date will result in late-filer status and imposition of penalties under the law.

FBR urged all eligible taxpayers to act responsibly and file their income tax returns with accuracy and honesty before the deadline of 30th September, 2025 to avoid any legal consequences.

“In case of extreme hardship, the taxpayers can avail extension of return up to fifteen days with payment of due taxes by 30th September subject to approval by the relevant committee as per law,” it concluded.

