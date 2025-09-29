Punjab focuses on developing new tourist sites

CM stresses safety, comfort, and economic potential of tourism in Punjab

(Web Desk) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif marked World Tourism Day by reaffirming her government’s focus on developing new tourist destinations in the province under an integrated tourism policy.

She said that providing necessary facilities at existing sites remained a priority.

The chief minister stressed that the day was observed to highlight the significance of tourism both locally and globally.

She pointed out that many countries around the world were strengthening their economies by leveraging tourism.

Maryam Nawaz noted that Punjab was endowed with natural beauty and diverse landscapes, offering rich potential for tourism.

She said her government was working to ensure the safety, ease, and comfort of visitors while taking steps to further exploit untapped opportunities in the sector.

She underscored that tourism was one of the best sources of livelihood and would play a key role in creating employment opportunities for the people of Punjab.