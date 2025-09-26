Russia's VTB Bank seeks higher MOEX index weighting, as net profits fall

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's VTB will apply to increase its weighting in the MOEX Russia Index following a $1 billion secondary public offering in September, the state-controlled lender said on Friday, as it announced net profit fell in January-August.

"The weight in the index is currently 1%, and we expect a multiple increase in the share in the index," CFO Dmitry Pyanov told reporters.

INDEX SHARE BOOST

A higher weighting typically increases demand for an equity among funds whose portfolios are linked to the index.

VTB can expect a revision to reflect a sharp increase in free float following last week's additional share sale, which aimed to raise up to 84.7 billion roubles ($1.01 billion).

Pyanov said VTB's free float is more than 49% following the issue, with the Russian state's share dropping to the minimum permitted level of 50% plus one share.

EIGHT MONTH RESULTS

VTB's IFRS financial results for the first eight months of 2025 showed a 3.2% drop in net profit to 327.6 billion roubles ($3.92 billion).

The fall was driven by a 41.4% tumble in net interest income during the January-August period, to 221.7 billion roubles. That reflected pressure on its net interest margin, which declined to 1.3% in August and 1% for the year to August from 1.9% and 2% respectively for the same periods in 2024.



