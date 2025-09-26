PM celebrates growing business confidence as PSX achieves historic milestone

He lauded his economic team's efforts to put the country’s economy on an upward trajectory

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday stated that the historic milestone achieved by Pakistan Stock Exchange reflected the growing confidence of business community in the government policies.

He stated this in a statement after the benchmark KSE-100 index surpassed the 161,000 points mark for first time.

Expressing satisfaction over the situation, he lauded his economic team’s efforts to put the country’s economy on an upward trajectory.

“The country is moving towards economic growth after attaining the economic stability”, the premier said.

The PSX climbed to fresh high on Friday, crossing the 161,000 point level for the first time in history amid robust investor confidence following a crucial meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and US President Donald Trump.

The meeting reflects improving bilateral ties between the two countries, encouraging the bulls to take the stocks market to historic high.

The KSE-100 index has gained massive 2,530.78 points to reach 161,810.87 points till suspension of the first session due to Friday break.

