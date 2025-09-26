Several MOU's to be inked as CPEC 2.0 formally begins

New phase to be strategically aligned with Govt of Pakistan’s 5Es Framework

ISLAMABAD (Mudassar Ali Rana) – Pakistan and China are set to sign a series of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) today, marking the formal launch of Phase-II of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The new phase will be strategically aligned with the Government of Pakistan’s 5Es Framework, aimed at accelerating economic transformation and inclusive development.



According to Draft MoUs, Phase-II of CPEC will focus on enhancing economic growth through a joint strategy including key sectors such as trade, exports, digital technology, green energy, and sustainable infrastructure.

The MoUs to be signed for, Boosting bilateral trade and exports through joint efforts and policy alignment. Accelerating digital transformation and technology collaboration, with a focus on 5G, fiber-optic infrastructure, and artificial intelligence. Developing green and sustainable energy infrastructure, promoting environment-friendly growth. Enhancing water resource management and ensuring water security through collaborative projects.

Improving the quality of life for Pakistani citizens, particularly through education, health, and employment-focused projects. Strengthening Special Economic Zones (SEZs) to increase exports and industrial output. Promoting climate-smart agriculture and establishing a Green Corridor to mitigate the impacts of climate change.

Facilitating green financing mechanisms to support environmentally sustainable development initiatives. The alignment of CPEC Phase-II with the 5Es (Exports, E-Pakistan,

Environment, Energy, and Equity) framework reflects a renewed commitment by both nations to transform CPEC into a modern, forward-looking partnership rooted in innovation, sustainability, and inclusive growth. Officials emphasized that the new phase marks a transition from infrastructure development to industrial cooperation and socio-economic uplift, ensuring that the benefits of CPEC reach the broader population of Pakistan.

