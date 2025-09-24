PM Shehbaz, WB president discuss Pakistan's reform agenda, development partnership

NEW YORK (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with World Bank President Ajay Banga on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed key issues, including Pakistan’s reform agenda and its ongoing development partnership with the World Bank.

Prime Minister Sharif commended Ajay Banga’s leadership for transforming the World Bank into a more effective and faster development partner. He also acknowledged the its valuable support during the COVID-19 pandemic and the devastating floods of 2022 in Pakistan.

The premier briefed President Banga about Pakistan's comprehensive reform agenda, which includes effective resource utilization, energy sector reforms, privatization efforts, and climate change mitigation measures.

He emphasized that these reforms were aimed at achieving economic stability, restoring investor confidence, and setting the country on the path to sustainable development.

Furthermore, PM Shehbaz Sharif praised the World Bank’s new Country Partnership Framework (2026-2035), under which a historic investment of $40 billion for Pakistan has been pledged. He reiterated the commitment of both the federal and provincial governments to work closely together for the effective implementation of this framework.

World Bank President Ajay Banga expressed his support for Pakistan’s reform initiatives, recognizing the country’s efforts in advancing its development agenda.

He reaffirmed the World Bank's continued collaboration on economic reforms and long-term actions to combat climate change.

