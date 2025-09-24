Pakistan wants stronger commerce links with Dhaka

Networking session was seen as an important step toward boosting business-to-business links

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Pakistan is seeking to strengthen its commerce relations with Bangladesh in pharmaceuticals, automotive and mineral sectors, the Pakistani commerce ministry said on Tuesday.

The development came after the prime minister’s coordinator on commerce, Ihsaan Afzal Khan, attended a networking session between the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) and the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) in the Bangladeshi capital.

During his meeting with DCCI President Taskeen Ahmed and others, Khan highlighted the uptick in commercial activity between Pakistan and Bangladesh, noting that business communities on both sides were increasingly exploring opportunities in pharmaceuticals, automotive and mineral sectors.

“Khan reaffirmed his commitment to creating a comprehensive and conducive environment for businesses from both countries,” the Pakistani commerce ministry said. “He stressed that enhanced cooperation between private sectors would unlock new avenues for bilateral trade and investment.”

During his visit to Dhaka, Dar met Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and apprised him of the key outcomes of his two-day visit, thanking for the “warm hospitality” extended to him and his delegation, according to the Pakistani foreign office.

Pakistan’s Commerce Minister Jam Kamal had also been in Dhaka around the same time, discussing trade and agricultural collaboration, while Pakistan’s foreign secretary Amna Baloch held in April the first bilateral consultations with Bangladesh in 15 years.

“The networking session [in Dhaka] was seen as an important step toward boosting business-to-business collaboration and deepening economic ties between Pakistan and Bangladesh,” the Pakistani commerce ministry said on Tuesday.