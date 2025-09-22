PM warns against delay in implementing CPEC 2 projects

(Web Desk) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has cautioned ministries and divisions against any complacency or delays in implementing agreements under the $8.5 billion CPEC 2.0 programme, warning that strict action will be taken against those responsible for slow progress.

Chairing a high-level review meeting, the premier said that while the Pakistan-China B2B Investment Conference in Beijing earlier this month was a “tremendous success,” the real challenge lies in converting the signed agreements into binding joint venture contracts to ensure the inflow of Chinese investment.

He underlined that CPEC’s second phase would prioritise agriculture, Special Economic Zones, mining and minerals, and the upgradation of the Karakoram Highway. “History will never forgive us if we fail to take advantage of this opportunity,” he said, adding that the government was accountable to the people for delivering results.

The prime minister praised the efforts of federal ministers, secretaries, SEPC, and officials who organised the B2B conference on September 4, where memorandums of understanding worth $8.5 billion were signed. He also referred to his recent visit to China for the 2025 SCO Tianjin Summit, where he held meetings with President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, and other global leaders.

At the same time, PM Shehbaz noted Pakistan’s growing partnerships beyond China. He pointed to fresh MOUs with US-based companies in gemstones, mining, and minerals, which he said would not only bring valuable technical expertise but also reflect improving Pakistan-US relations.

He stressed, however, that these new ties would not come at the expense of Pakistan’s “strategic partnership with China,” describing Beijing as Pakistan’s great friend and brother.

