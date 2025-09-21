Pakistan eyes $40 billion annual revenue through tourism

He announced that Pakistan will host its first international “Tourism Road Expo” in November

ISLAMABAD (APP) – Prime Minister’s Coordinator for Tourism, Sardar Yasir Ilyas has said that Pakistan, with its natural beauty, historic monuments, rare cultural heritage, ancient festivals, and diverse religious sites, is a paradise for travellers and has the capacity to generate $30 billion to $40 billion annually through tourism.

In an exclusive interview with APP, he announced that Pakistan will host its first international “Tourism Road Expo” in November, showcasing local attractions, traditional cuisine, and cultural diversity. The event will feature cooking competitions with international chefs, while similar expos are also planned for London, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Saudi Arabia.

Calling Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s decision to declare tourism an industry a “historic and visionary step,” he said the move would not only strengthen the economy but also enhance Pakistan’s image abroad. He added that tourism had long been neglected, especially after the 18th Amendment, when provinces pursued individual efforts.

To ensure national-level coordination, the government is reviving and restructuring the National Tourism Coordination Board.

To attract investment, Sardar Yasir revealed that unused government properties will be leased to local and foreign investors for 50–60 years to establish modern tourist facilities. In parallel, digital e-portals are being developed to provide tourists with details of destinations, hotel bookings, weather updates, and travel guidance.

A new branding slogan — “Pakistan: Where Beauty Greets, History Speaks, and Adventure Leaves” — will be launched to highlight Pakistan’s diverse opportunities in medical, religious, adventure, and eco-tourism. However, he cautioned that deforestation and climate change are major threats to tourism. “Large-scale plantation drives and removal of encroachments along rivers and lakes are necessary to preserve our environment and protect tourism,” he stressed.

Highlighting upcoming initiatives, he said new projects under consideration include food streets at F-9 Park and Lake View Park in Islamabad, three mini-parks, and a safari forest in Fateh Jang.

On religious tourism, he said the government is committed to providing more facilities for Sikh pilgrims, while gurdwaras and Buddhist heritage sites will be restored and handed over to respective communities for care and upkeep.

He further said Pakistan has greatly simplified its visa regime. Tourists from 126 countries can now apply online, visa fees have been abolished, and further steps are being taken to ease travel access. “Foreign visitors are often amazed by Pakistan’s landscapes, cultural richness, and hospitality. Our aim is to help more people discover this ‘hidden paradise,’” he remarked.

Noting that Pakistan has never marketed its tourism potential effectively, he pointed out that Central Asian states like Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan attract millions of visitors annually despite offering less diversity. “Pakistan, with its four seasons and greater geographical variety, has far more to offer,” he emphasized.

He also underlined the role of social media and vloggers in promoting Pakistan’s image worldwide.

Turning to the country’s youth, Sardar Yasir urged them to gain expertise in e-commerce, crypto, and emerging technologies, while also exploring opportunities in the hospitality and tourism sector. “Tourism is a powerful driver of employment and economic growth, and an important way to showcase Pakistan’s positive global image,” he concluded.