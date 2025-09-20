FBR to take strict action against non-filer social media influencers

ISLAMABAD (Mudassar Ali Rana) – The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to take strict action against non-filer social media influencers.

According to sources, a list of those who submit their income tax returns by September 30 is being prepared, after which large-scale operations will begin in October.

Sources said that details of non-filer influencers who flaunt their wealth have been obtained from NADRA. The FBR already has information on their bank accounts, expenses, foreign travel, credit and ATM cards.

Through monitoring, the FBR will check the data of stars who go viral on social media. Non-filers who showcase luxury cars, houses, clothing, and jewelry will be brought under FBR’s scrutiny.

Sources further added that influential individuals from showbiz and social media who are not part of the tax net are being closely monitored to ensure tax collection for the national exchequer.