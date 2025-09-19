In-focus

Apple asked suppliers to boost production of iPhone 17 model

Apple asked suppliers to boost production of iPhone 17 model

Business

Apple asked suppliers to boost production of iPhone 17 model

Follow on
Follow us on Google News
 

(Reuters) - Apple has told at least two suppliers to boost production of the entry-level model iPhone 17 by at least 30% after strong pre-orders last weekend, the Information reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The development suggests more consumers than Apple anticipated chose the cheaper $799 iPhone 17 over the premium Pro models, which start at $1,099 and typically offer superior materials, cameras, processors and displays.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The shift underscores how even Apple, long known for pushing customers toward its highest-margin devices, is facing more price-sensitive demand, raising questions about Apple's ability to sustain growth through premium upgrades.

Analysts have said sales of lower-priced models could weigh on Apple's profit margins, even as they help the company defend market share. 




Related News