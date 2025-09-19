Apple asked suppliers to boost production of iPhone 17 model

(Reuters) - Apple has told at least two suppliers to boost production of the entry-level model iPhone 17 by at least 30% after strong pre-orders last weekend, the Information reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The development suggests more consumers than Apple anticipated chose the cheaper $799 iPhone 17 over the premium Pro models, which start at $1,099 and typically offer superior materials, cameras, processors and displays.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The shift underscores how even Apple, long known for pushing customers toward its highest-margin devices, is facing more price-sensitive demand, raising questions about Apple's ability to sustain growth through premium upgrades.

Analysts have said sales of lower-priced models could weigh on Apple's profit margins, even as they help the company defend market share.