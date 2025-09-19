Govt adjusts profit rates on National Savings Schemes

Changes impact short-term, Islamic, and defense savings options across Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - The federal government revised profit rates on various National Savings Schemes, according to a new official notification issued by the Central Directorate of National Savings.

As per the latest figures, the profit rate on Short-Term Savings Certificates has been adjusted from 10.6% to 10.42%, reflecting a slight change.

Meanwhile, Islamic Savings Accounts have seen a positive shift. The Sarwa Islamic Savings Account and Sarwa Islamic Term Account now offer an increased annual profit rate of 9.92%, up from 9.50%.

On the other hand, Defense Savings Certificates have experienced a decrease of 12 points, reducing the profit rate from 11.54% to 11.42%.

The new profit rates are now in effect nationwide.