PSX continues record rally as Pak-Saudi defence pact lifts investor confidence

The KSE-100 has reached all-time high of 158,606 points

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued its winning streak, driven by investor optimism following a strategic defence agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

During intraday trading, the KSE-100 index has surged by 652.76 points to reach all-time high of 158,606.22 points, marking an increase of 0.41 percent compared to previous close of 157,953.46 points.

The defence accord between the two Muslim nations has offset the concerns related to flood damages amid current account deficit.

In previous session, the benchmark index continued with bullish trend, gaining 1,775.65 points, a positive change of 1.14 percent, closing at 157,953.47 points.

The ready market saw robust activity with 1,959,100,058 shares traded, valued at Rs.56.93 billion, compared to 1,499,302,473 shares worth Rs.48.85 billion the previous day.

Overall, 485 companies transacted shares in the market; 332 posted gains, 124 sustained losses, while 29 remained unchanged.

