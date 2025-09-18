Pakistan seeks Saudi, Emirati investment to revamp aging railway track

We have offered them to invest in Multan and Lahore

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Pakistan is seeking investment from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to modernise its aging railway network, with officials estimating that $2.5 billion is needed for an upgrade of the key Multan–Lahore section, Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi told foreign media.

“I am going to Saudi Arabia for two days on October 19-20. I am going to the UAE from September 30 to October 2, and I am going to France on October 24. All these things are related to railways,” Abbasi said.

“So, we will meet the Saudis there and try to have Saudi investment, because this is the right time for every country, for every investor to invest in Pakistan Railways.”

Asked what proposals Pakistan would extend to Saudi Arabia, Abbasi said: “I think that if they come to Multan–Lahore [route], or Lahore–Rawalpindi, it is an offer from us.”

He said Pakistan would present a build–operate–transfer model to potential Gulf investors.

“We have a model: built–operate transfer. We will give them that place for 25 years. We will give them that section. They will come and talk to us.”

Abbasi said similar proposals had been offered to the UAE.

“We have offered them to invest in Multan and Lahore. We need around $2.5 billion for Multan and Lahore,” he said.

The minister also confirmed meetings with officials of Mashreq Bank, a Dubai-based institution that recently launched Shariah-compliant digital services in Pakistan. While Mashreq’s immediate focus has been on digital banking, Abbasi said discussions had included possible rail sector opportunities.