Pakistan, Uzbekistan explore mining, industrial cooperation

ISLAMABAD (APP) - During his visit to Uzbekistan to follow up on the decisions taken during the visit of the Prime Minister to Uzbekistan, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAMP), Haroon Akhtar held a meeting in the Ministry of Mining industry & Geology of Uzbekistan.

In the meeting, Pakistan and Uzbekistan explored the opportunities to collaborate in the field of mining and minerals. Given the vast deposits of minerals in Pakistan and the experience of Uzbekistan in the mineral mining sector both countries have huge potential to cooperate in this regard, said a release issued on Wednesday.

Both sides agreed for regular ministerial level engagements for further practical cooperation in mining industry.

Earlier in the day, the SAPM visited Techno Park where he was introduced to the production of various household and other electronic products being manufactured in Uzbekistan.

He showed special interest in collaboration between the two countries for the joint production of modern gas & electricity meters and solar water heaters.