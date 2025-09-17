Mexico begins public consultation process for USMCA ahead of review

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico has started a public consultation process to gather information on the functioning of the United States-Mexico-Canada trade agreement (USMCA), the government's official gazette said on Wednesday.

The evaluation is being carried out ahead of trade deal's planned review, Mexican Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard said in a video shared on his social media.

The USMCA, which replaced the North American Free Trade Agreement in 2020 and was negotiated during US President Donald Trump's first term, requires the three countries to hold a joint review after six years.

The agreement's review is formally planned for early 2026, although Mexican officials have expressed hope talks will begin this year and that the review will end uncertainty around Mexico's trade relationship with the US.

Information, comments, or recommendations can be submitted during 60 calendar days from the publication of the notification in Mexico's official gazette, the statement said.

"We have been working closely with our counterpart in the United States the USTR, the United States Trade Representative, and likewise with the Canadian authorities to prepare the evaluation we have to carry out," Ebrard said late on Tuesday.