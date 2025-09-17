Pakistan, China sign MoUs in multiple projects

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Pakistan and China have signed multiple memorandums of understanding (MoUs) aimed at strengthening cooperation in agriculture, environmental protection and mass transit, President Asif Ali Zardari’s office said on Tuesday, marking a new phase in bilateral collaboration between both countries.

The first MoU was related to the development of a Controlled Agriculture Science and Education Park to enhance agricultural production efficiency and strengthen food security.

The second one related to the construction of Shennong College, a vocational institute in Pakistan, to provide advanced integrated technology and training to farmers. The third agreement was about a Tyre Recycling Project, promoting environmentally sustainable waste management practices.

“These MoUs reflect a practical step toward strengthened cooperation between Pakistan and China in agriculture, technology, and environmental management,” President Zardari’s office quoted his as saying on the occasion.

President Zardari has been in China on a ten-day visit since Sept. 12, following an official trip to China by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during which Islamabad signed investment agreements and joint ventures worth $8.5 billion with Beijing.

Separately on Tuesday, the Pakistan president met Chen Jining, secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC), in Shanghai, where he was briefed on the city’s transformation from a manufacturing hub to a major center of the service industry.

“The meeting also discussed opportunities for industrial collaboration in Pakistan’s Special Economic Zones and Gwadar Free Zone, particularly in technology, IT, artificial intelligence and innovation,” Zardari’s office said in a statement.

Pakistan views China as an important strategic ally and investment partner, which has funneled billions of dollars into the country under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) energy and infrastructure project for over a decade.

Beijing is Pakistan’s largest trading partner, with bilateral trade topping $25 billion in recent years, while Chinese firms have also invested heavily in Pakistan’s power, transport, infrastructure and telecom projects.

President Zardari also met Zhu Xiaoping, CEO and Co-founder of SUS Environment Technology Co. Ltd., a leading Chinese waste management company, in Shanghai, with discussions focusing on urban waste management, waste-to-energy projects and integrated treatment solutions.

“President Zardari underlined Pakistan’s need for modern waste management systems, especially in Sindh, and welcomed the prospect of cooperation,” his office added. “Mr Zhu shared SUS Environment’s experience in advanced waste treatment and expressed interest in investing in Pakistan.”