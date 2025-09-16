Gold prices shoot up, hit record high in Pakistan

Global market also saw gold climbing the ladder

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Gold has once again broken all records, leaving buyers stunned as prices shot through the roof across Pakistan.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association, the yellow metal got a hefty boost of Rs4,700 per tola, pushing the price to an all-time high of Rs391,000 per tola.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold jumped by Rs4,030, landing at Rs335,219.

Read also: Gold prices hit record high as global market surges

Meanwhile, the global market also saw gold climbing the ladder, with a sharp rise of $49, bringing the international price to $3,692 per ounce.

Experts say the gold market is on fire, with prices showing no signs of cooling down anytime soon.

