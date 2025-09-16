PSX hovers above 156,000 as positive trend continues

The KSE-100 index has gained 955.09 points to reach 156,399.59 points

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday maintained its upward momentum as investors responded positively to the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) to keep the policy rate unchanged.

During intraday trading, the KSE-100 index has gained 955.09 points to reach 156,399.59 points, marking a positive change of 0.61% compared to previous close of 155,384 points.

A day earlier, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to keep the policy rate unchanged at 11 percent.

The committee noted that inflation remained relatively moderate in both July and August, whereas core inflation continued to decline at a slower pace. Economic activity – as captured by high frequency economic indicators, including large-scale manufacturing (LSM) – gained further momentum.

However, the near-term macroeconomic outlook has deteriorated slightly in the wake of the ongoing floods, it said.

This temporary yet significant flood-induced supply shock, particularly to the crop sector, may push up headline inflation and the current account deficit from earlier expectation in FY26.

Meanwhile, economic growth is projected to moderate as compared to the previous assessment.

A total of 857,609,724 shares worth Rs32.724 billion were traded during the day.

As many as 482 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 243 recorded gains and 205 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 34 remained unchanged.

