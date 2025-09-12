FPCCI eyes $3billion exports to Bangladesh

The FPCCI described Bangladesh as a “global textile and apparel powerhouse

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Thursday eyed increasing Islamabad’s exports to Bangladesh to $3 billion within a couple of years, as the two countries aim to reset ties after years of bitter relations.

The development came during the 48th DyeChem Bangladesh 2025 Expo in Dhaka, an international trade exhibition in the city for textile and chemical industries.

FPCCI Senior Vice President Saquib Fayyaz Magoon inaugurated the Pakistan Pavilion at the venue alongside Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Bangladesh Imran Haider.

“Saquib Fayyaz Magoon, SVP FPCCI, has stated that Pakistan’s exports to Bangladesh can be enhanced to $3 billion within a couple of years from the current export volume of approximately $800 million,” the FPCCI said in a statement.

“Whereas medium-term export potential to Bangladesh stands at $5–7 billion.”

The FPCCI described Bangladesh as a “global textile and apparel powerhouse,” saying it could serve as a key export market for textile chemicals and dyestuffs for Pakistan.

“The 48th DyeChem Bangladesh 2025 Expo provides a direct pathway to connect with a $47 billion textile and apparel industry that continues to grow year after year,” Magoon said, as per the FPCCI.

Haider, meanwhile, assured full support for Pakistani exporters.

Pakistan and Bangladesh have taken steps to rebuild ties in recent months, with Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar undertaking a landmark visit to Dhaka in August to reset relations.

Pakistan and Bangladesh were once one nation, but they split in 1971 as a result of a bloody civil war, which saw the part previously referred to as East Pakistan seceding to form the independent nation of Bangladesh. Ties between Pakistan and Bangladesh have warmed up since ex-PM Sheikh Hasina’s ouster as a result of a student-led uprising in August 2024.

Islamabad has attempted to forge closer ties with Bangladesh in recent months as relations remain frosty between Dhaka and New Delhi over India’s decision to grant asylum to Hasina after she fled the country. Both Pakistan and Bangladesh began sea trade last year and began expanding government-to-government commerce in February.