Etihad Town launches it's latest project Etihad Town Phase - III

Etihad Town, the most trustworthy Real Estate Brand of Pakistan, officially launched Phase - III with a grand ceremony held at Faletti's Hotel, Lahore. The event was attended by some of the most prominent names in Lahore’s real estate industry, including leading dealers and sales partners from across the city.

All SSPs of Etihad Town were also present at the launch and praised the vision, prime location, and distinctive features of Phase - III.

The ceremony was graced by the Chairman of Etihad Group, Chaudhry Muhammad Munir, along with Executive Directors Chaudhry Raheel Munir, Faisal Munir, Suhail Munir, Malik Mudasir Khokhar and Malik Muneeb Khokar, who expressed their best wishes for the success of the project.

CEO of Etihad Group, Mr. Sheikh Shujaullah Khan, shared the details and unique offerings of Phase - III during the event and stated:

"Phase - III will be a landmark project in the history of Etihad Town. It’s not just a residential scheme, but a complete picture of modern and prosperous living."

Guests were informed that development work for Phase - III has already commenced, and, staying true to Etihad Town’s legacy, it will be delivered ahead of schedule, just like the group’s previous successful projects.

Renowned media personalities Mikaal Zulfiqar and Wasay Chaudhry hosted the event, highlighting the unique features and modern design philosophy of the project.

A special highlight of the event was the unveiling of Etihad Town Phase - III’s new TVC, which received an overwhelmingly positive response from attendees.

Sales partners and dealers attending the event expressed their confidence in Etihad Town's reputation, timely delivery, and reliable development model, calling it a benchmark for excellence in Pakistan's real estate sector.

Etihad Town Phase - III is the first of its kind — seamlessly blending modern urban amenities, natural green spaces, and international-standard commercial infrastructure into one dynamic community.

