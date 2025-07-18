Pakistan condemns Israeli aggression in Syria as 'dangerous and deliberately destabilizing'

Calls for immediate cessation of all violations of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity

NEW YORK (Dunya News) - Pakistan has strongly condemned Israel’s continued military aggression against Syria, describing it as not only irresponsible, but also dangerous and deliberately destabilizing.

Pakistan has further called for the immediate cessation of all violations of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and urges full respect for the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement as well as all relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Delivering a national statement during the UN Security Council briefing on the situation in Syria, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations and President of the Security Council, said that Israel’s continued violations exemplify impunity, arguing that the international community’s failure to hold Israel accountable has emboldened such violations, thus undermining the international order based on UN Charter and principles of international law.

“Whether in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, Iran or Yemen, Israel continues to act outside the bounds of international law, with complete disregard for the principle of state sovereignty, non-intervention, and the prohibition on the use of force enshrined in Article 2 (4) of the UN Charter. This impunity must end,” he demanded.

The Pakistan UN Ambassador said that these Israeli attacks have come at a time when Syria is navigating a delicate yet meaningful transition. He said that after more than a decade of conflict, the Syrian people are beginning to nurture a sense of renewed hope, hope for peace, for dignity, and for the reconstruction of their country.

Noting that there have been visible signs of political and economic re-engagement, he said that major sanctions on Syria have been lifted, offering much-needed economic relief, and a slow but discernible momentum is building toward national recovery.

While the consolidation of security remains an ongoing and challenging task, Syrian authorities have demonstrated willingness, both domestically and in their regional and international outreach, to pursue stability and reconciliation, he said.

He said that there have been clear signals and publicly expressed intentions by the Syrian leadership to pursue peaceful relations with the wider region. Against this backdrop, he said that Israel’s reckless attacks on Syrian state institutions are both counterproductive and irrational.

Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said that Israel’s repeated violations constitute direct interference in Syria’s internal affairs, undermine national institutions, impede reconstruction, and obstruct efforts at reconciliation.

He said that the current moment in Syria needs solidarity and support, not aggression and sabotage. “Fostering internal cohesion, harmony, and inclusion—by embracing Syria’s rich diversity—which paves the way for advancing genuine reconciliation and ensuring lasting stability across the country, in line with key principles under resolution 2254,” he added.

Pakistan said that the erosion of Syria’s state authority through external attacks creates dangerous security vacuums. He said that these conditions further risk enabling the resurgence of terrorist and extremist groups that could be a threat to the entire region and beyond.

“Israel’s actions are not only unlawful, but ultimately self-defeating, as they breed the very instability they claim to resist,” he told the Council members.

Ambassador Asim said that Syria needs space, support for reform and recovery and urged the international community to come together to preserve regional stability and advance the prospect of a just and lasting peace.

“At this critical moment, Pakistan stands in full solidarity with the brotherly people of Syria,” he said while concluding the statement.