Train fares hiked after diesel price jump

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Railways has once again raised passenger train fares following the recent spike in diesel prices.

Railway authorities have slapped a two percent increase on all passenger ticket rates, citing rising operational costs as the main reason behind the move.

The freight sector hasn’t been spared either. The fare for coal transportation has gone up by three percent, while fertiliser freight charges have been increased by two percent, officials confirmed on Thursday.

This fare hike comes hot on the heels of a Rs11.37 per litre surge in diesel prices, which has left Pakistan Railways struggling to keep its budget on track.

On average, the railway network consumes around 350,000 litres of diesel daily, and the recent fuel price bump has added a daily burden of Rs3.986 million, translating to nearly Rs119.5 million every month.

The authorities say they were left with no choice but to pass on part of this load to passengers and freight clients. “We’re doing our best to keep the trains running without hitting commuters too hard,” a senior railway official said. “But with fuel costs going through the roof, the pressure is mounting.”