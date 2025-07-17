PSX crosses 138,000 points mark to reach new record highs

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) achieved a major milestone on Thursday as the benchmark index surged past the 138,000-point mark during intraday trading for the first time in history, signaling continued investor confidence and market momentum.

The KSE-100 gained 1,662.03 points to reach another high of 138,041.99 points, marking an increase of 1.22 percent, as trading is underway.

During the session, the index also dipped to a low of 136,674.98 points, with a trading volume of over 142 million shares.

This historic surge reflects strong investor sentiment, improved economic indicators, and optimism surrounding key policy measures.

The development also came after Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb briefed Moody’s on Pakistan’s stabilizing economy, reform drive and re-engagement with the global market.

During the session, the finance minister apprised the Moody’s team of the significant strides Pakistan has made in stabilizing its economy and laying the foundations for sustainable and inclusive growth.

He underlined the successful completion of the final IMF review under the Stand-By Arrangement, including the disbursement of the second tranche and progress under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF), as key milestones that have restored confidence in Pakistan’s economic management.

The minister highlighted a series of structural reforms undertaken by the government to anchor long-term stability.

These included prudent fiscal measures in the recently announced budget, tariff and trade liberalization geared towards export-led growth, and concerted efforts to rationalize expenditure.

The ongoing discussions with the United States on preferential tariff access were also noted as making encouraging headway.

Aurangzeb also addressed queries from the Moody’s team and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to staying the course on macroeconomic reforms, including in areas of privatization, restructuring of state-owned enterprises (SOEs), and right-sizing of government.

Looking ahead, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb expressed optimism that the improving macroeconomic indicators and reform momentum would be positively acknowledged by rating agencies, further strengthening Pakistan’s case to tap international markets and deepen its external sector stability.