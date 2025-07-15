New business train between Lahore, Karachi from this week

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Pakistan Railways will launch a new state-of-the-art business train service between Lahore and Karachi from this week, Radio Pakistan reported on Monday, outlining ongoing efforts to modernise the country’s aging rail infrastructure and improve passenger experience.

Rail transport remains a critical but underfunded part of Pakistan’s public infrastructure. The Pakistan Railways network stretches over 7,700 kilometers and connects major cities, yet it has struggled for decades with outdated technology, frequent delays and safety issues due to lack of investment and mismanagement.

In recent years, successive governments have pledged to revitalize the sector. Recent initiatives have included track rehabilitation, procurement of new locomotives and the expansion of digital ticketing systems.

The new business service aims to offer passengers a significantly enhanced travel experience on the popular north-south corridor between Lahore and Karachi, two of the country’s largest cities.

“The new train will feature twenty-eight digitally equipped coaches, complimentary Wi-Fi, and an international-standard Dining Car, offering the passengers a modern and comfortable travel experience,” state broadcaster Radio Pakistan reported on Sunday.

The service marks a departure from older long-distance trains, which have long been criticized for overcrowding and lack of basic amenities. With onboard Internet and upgraded interiors, the new train will be geared toward business travelers and middle-class commuters looking for a more reliable and comfortable alternative to road or air travel.

Pakistan Railways did not disclose the exact launch date or fare structure but said the service would commence within the week.

