Freight train service between Pakistan and Russia to begin in August

It will depart from Lahore and reach Russia via Iran, Turkmenistan, and Kazakhstan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A freight train between Pakistan and Russia will be launched next month, August 2025, marking a new era of regional connectively.

Preparations for operating a freight train service between the two countries have entered the final stages.

The pilot project for the freight train will begin in August. The first train, consisting of 16 wagons, will depart from Lahore and reach Russia via Iran, Turkmenistan, and Kazakhstan.

Through this freight train, various goods will be transported from Russia, Turkmenistan, and Kazakhstan to Pakistan.

Officials said this initiative will further enhance trade between South Asia and Central Asia and create employment opportunities.

Last week, Pakistan and Russia signed a protocol to restore and modernize Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM), reaffirming their long-standing industrial partnership.

The agreement was signed at the Pakistan Embassy in Moscow by Secretary Ministry of Industries and Production Saif Anjum and General Director of Industrial Engineering LLC from the Russian side Vadim Velichko,in the presence of SAPM Haroon Akhtar Khan and Pakistan’s Ambassador to the Russian Federation Muhammad Khalid Jamali.

The project aims to restart and expand steel production, marking a new chapter in bilateral cooperation.

“Reviving PSM with Russia’s support reflects our shared history and commitment to a stronger industrial future,” said Haroon.

Originally built with Soviet assistance in 1971, PSM remains a lasting symbol of Pakistan-Russia ties.

