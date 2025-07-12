The Vertical unveils Pakistan's first-ever shared ownership model for commercial property

LAHORE – In a landmark move for Pakistan's real estate industry, The Vertical — one of the country's most trusted and fastest-growing developers — has unveiled a revolutionary commercial ownership concept at its upcoming V3 Business Centre.

For the first time in the nation's history, individuals can invest in commercial real estate starting from just 100 square feet, with a highly accessible down payment of Rs. 950,000 and monthly installments of Rs. 97,000 over an 18-month payment plan.

This breakthrough model is designed to democratize access to premium commercial property by eliminating traditional financial barriers and offering flexible, credible investment pathways for a wide range of investors, including young professionals, SMEs, and overseas Pakistanis.

Speaking about the project, Muteeb Siddiqui, CEO of The Vertical, said, "Real estate ownership shouldn't only belong to a select few. Our goal was to democratize premium property access while maintaining the high standards The Vertical is known for.

Whether you're a first-time investor or a seasoned one looking for a solid, construction-backed opportunity, this model was built with you in mind."

Unlike many speculative projects in the market, V3 Business Centre is already under construction, with three slabs completed ahead of schedule. Situated along one of Lahore's most promising commercial corridors, V3 is designed to be a high-performance, modern workspace offering smart design, essential business amenities, and world-class facilities, including:

Premium meeting rooms

Valet parking

In-house gym and wellness spaces

24/7 security and surveillance

Corporate-grade infrastructure

This initiative represents a paradigm shift in how real estate is owned and accessed in Pakistan. Shared ownership of commercial spaces — a rising trend globally — has been carefully localized and adapted by The Vertical to suit the needs, expectations, and investment behavior of the Pakistani market.

By offering genuine ownership starting from just 100 sqft, supported by real-time construction progress and flexible terms, The Vertical is making premium commercial real estate both attainable and scalable for investors who previously could not enter the space due to financial constraints.

With limited inventory available, this is more than an offer — it's a signal of what the future of real estate in Pakistan looks like: smart entry, credible development, and visionary ownership models that move beyond the outdated all-or-nothing mindset of the past.