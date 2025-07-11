Public feels heat as sugar prices hit Rs200 per kg despite import decision

The average price in Karachi stands at Rs192.54

Updated On: Fri, 11 Jul 2025 22:31:02 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The sugar price crisis in Pakistan continues to spiral out of control, with rates touching a record high of Rs200 per kilogram in various cities despite the government’s recent decision to allow sugar imports.

In the twin cities – Islamabad and Rawalpindi – sugar is now selling at Rs200 per kg, with the average price in the twin cities hovering above Rs196. The trend reflects a broader pattern of rising prices across the country, leaving consumers frustrated and helpless.

According to the latest market report, Karachi has also hit the double-century mark, with sugar reaching a maximum price of Rs200 per kg.

The average price in the city stands at Rs192.54. The sharp spike has raised concerns among citizens and market observers alike.

Other cities are witnessing similar trends. In Larkana, sugar is being sold at Rs195 per kg, while in Sialkot and Lahore, the average retail price is Rs192 per kg. In Multan, Bahawalpur, Sukkur, and Peshawar, sugar is currently priced around Rs190 per kg.

Meanwhile, Bannu, Quetta, and Khuzdar are seeing rates between Rs185 and Rs190 per kg.

According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the nationwide average sugar price has reached Rs188.44 per kg, with some cities hitting the Rs200 mark. This ongoing surge has triggered widespread public outcry and demands for urgent government action.

Despite the government’s move to import sugar in an attempt to stabilise prices, the cost continues to climb. Many blame hoarders and profiteers for taking advantage of the supply situation, while others point fingers at weak market regulation and enforcement.