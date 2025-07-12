Weekly inflation declines by 1.23pc on year-on-year basis

Business Business Weekly inflation declines by 1.23pc on year-on-year basis

On week-on-week basis, the SPI for the group increased by 0.95pc

Follow on Published On: Sat, 12 Jul 2025 09:02:57 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The weekly inflation, measured by the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the combined consumption group decreased by 1.23 percent on year-on-year basis during the week ending on July 10 as compared to the corresponding week of last year (2024).

However, on week-on-week basis, the SPI for the group increased by 0.95 percent during the week compared to last week, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Friday.

According to the PBS data, the SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 315.03 points as compared to 312.06 points during the past week.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed a decrease of 1.23 per cent.

The weekly SPI with the base year 2015-16 =100 covers 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The SPI for the lowest consumption group of up to Rs 17,732 witnessed an increase of 1.06 per cent and going up to 304.79 points this week from last week’s 301.60 points.

The SPI for consumption groups of Rs 17,732 to 22,888, Rs 22,889-29,517; Rs 29,518-44,175 and above Rs 44,175, increased by 1.10 percent, 0.99 percent,1.02 percent and 0.88 percent respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 19 (37.25%) items increased, 06 (11.77%) items decreased and 26 (50.98%) items remained stable.

The items, which recorded major decrease in their average prices on a week-on-week basis included LPG (2.56%), mustard oil (0.81%), pulse moong (0.41%), cooking oil 5 litre (0.20%) and wheat flour & vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (0.02%) each.

The commodities which recorded major increase in their average prices on a week-on-week basis included chicken (22.61%), tomatoes (13.45%), onions (6.25%), potatoes (2.79%), garlic (2.36%), sugar (1.90%), gur (1.89%) and rice basmati broken (0.84%).

Year-on-year basis, the commodities that witnessed decrease included onions (50.04%), tomatoes (45.66%), electricity charges for q1 (37.62%), garlic (22.80%), wheat flour (22.19%), pulse mash (20.46%), tea packet (17.93%), potatoes (12.97%), pulse masoor (9.37%) and diesel (1.58%).

The commodities which recorded an increase in their average prices on year-on-year basis included ladies sandal (55.62%), sugar (29.17%), pulse moong (18.89%), beef (14.71%), chicken (13.77%), gur (12.66%), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg & 1 kg (12.46%) each, firewood (10.44%), powdered milk (9.41%), lawn printed (7.89%) and shirting (7.31%).