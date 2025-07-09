Nepra cuts power tariff – big relief for Karachi consumers

K-Electric consumers will get a bigger cut of Rs4.60 per unit

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has announced a cut in electricity prices, bringing some relief to consumers struggling with rising utility bills.

According to a notification issued by NEPRA, electricity prices for DISCOs (distribution companies) have been slashed by 49 paisas per unit under the Fuel Cost Adjustment (FCA) for the month of May.

In a separate move, K-Electric consumers in Karachi will get a bigger cut of Rs4.60 per unit, as part of the FCA for the month of April.

However, not everyone will benefit from the price drop. The new rates will not apply to lifeline consumers, prepaid meter users, and electric vehicle charging stations, the statement clarified.

The price cut will be applicable to all other consumers of DISCOs and K-Electric.

NEPRA’s decision comes as welcome news for many households and businesses, offering a bit of breathing space amid ongoing economic pressures.

Officials say the adjustment is part of a routine monthly review and is aimed at passing on the impact of lower fuel costs to the public.