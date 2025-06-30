K-Electric consumers likely to get power tariff cut by Rs4.69 per unit

Business Business K-Electric consumers likely to get power tariff cut by Rs4.69 per unit

K-Electric has filed this request due to lower fuel costs

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 30 Jun 2025 17:11:58 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - There is good news for the K-Electric consumers, as electricity may become cheaper by Rs4.69 per unit.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has started hearing a request from K-Electric for a reduction in power rates under monthly fuel price adjustment.

If NEPRA gives the green light, consumers in Karachi could get a total relief of Rs 7.17 billion, according to sources.

Read also: Govt plans to cut electricity prices nationwide by Rs1.15 per unit

K-Electric has filed this request due to lower fuel costs, and the relief will be passed on to users in the form of reduced bills.

The proposal is still up in the air, but if approved, it could bring a much-needed breather for cash-strapped households already burdened by rising inflation.



