Remittances increase by 26.6pc to 38.3bn dollars in FY2025

The remittance went up by 7.9 percent in June 2025 to $3.406 billion

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The workers’ remittances increased by 26.6 percent during the fiscal year 2025 as compared to the corresponding period of last year, said the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday.

The remittances reached to $38.3 billion during July-June 2024-25 as against the remittances of $30.3 billion received during July-June 2023-24.

Similarly, on a year-on-year basis, the worker’s remittance went up by 7.9 percent in June 2025 to $3.406 billion from $3.158 billion during the same month last year.

Remittances inflows during June 2025 were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia ($823.2 million), United Arab Emirates ($717.2 million), United Kingdom ($537.6 million) and United States of America ($281.2 million).