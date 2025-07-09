PSX plunges over 900 points, dips below 133,000

The KSE-100 has recorded a negative change of 0.74pc

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) opened in red on Wednesday as investors have opted to lock in recent gains.

During intraday trading, the KSE-100 index has plunged 984.11 points to drop to 132,419.08 points, marking a negative change of 0.74 percent.

A day earlier, the local bourse blew hot and cold in trading session before settling almost flat.

The benchmark index touched an intraday high of 830 points and a low of 673 points, ultimately closing at 133,403 after an increase of modest 33 points.

After a strong streak of consecutive gains, the stock market paused for breath on Tuesday, with sector-wise profit booking taking centre stage.

Meanwhile, oil prices edged down on Wednesday after rising to two-week highs in the previous session, as investors awaited new developments on U.S. tariffs amid expectations of rising crude inventories in the United States.

Brent crude futures slipped 7 cents, or 0.1%, at $70.08 a barrel by 0400 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 8 cents, or 0.1%, to $68.25 a barrel.

