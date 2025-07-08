Govt all set to import 500,000 tonnes of sugar

Govt all set to import 500,000 tonnes of sugar

Officials say the move aims to balance the sugar prices and ensure smooth supply across the country

Updated On: Tue, 08 Jul 2025 20:12:22 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal cabinet has given the final go-ahead for the import of 500,000 tons of sugar in a bid to bring stability to the market and keep prices in check.

According to the Ministry of National Food Security, all necessary arrangements have been wrapped up, and the process of sugar import through government channels is set to kick off without delay.

Officials said the move aims to balance the sugar prices and ensure smooth supply across the country.

This time around, the strategy is being hailed as smarter and more transparent compared to previous governments’ approaches.

“In the past, artificial shortages were created to jack up prices and burden the national exchequer with heavy subsidies,” an official source stated.

The current government, on the other hand, had earlier allowed sugar exports when local supply was more than enough.

Now, it is stepping in to import sugar as a precautionary measure to steady the ship in the wake of rising prices.

Analysts believe that timely intervention and a shift in policy direction may help avoid another sugar crisis and save the market from unnecessary panic.

