Govt decides to import 500,000 tonnes sugar to stabilise prices

Strict action will be taken against those stockpiling sugar to create artificial shortages

Updated On: Wed, 02 Jul 2025 17:21:38 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) -The government has decided to import 500,000 tonnes of sugar in an effort to stabilise market prices and tackle potential shortages.

According to sources, the decision was made during a high-level meeting where it was agreed that sugar will be imported under the government sector. The move comes as part of efforts to nip the problem in the bud before it spirals out of control.

Authorities have made it clear that sugar prices will not be allowed to go up under any circumstances. "We will not let hoarders and profiteers call the shots," a senior official said.

Strict action will be taken against those stockpiling sugar to create artificial shortages. Additionally, anyone caught selling sugar at inflated rates will also face the music, sources confirmed.

The government aims to flood the market with imported sugar to break the monopoly of hoarders and bring relief to consumers already struggling with rising prices.



