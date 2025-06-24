Govt approves import of 500,000 metric tons of sugar

The imported sugar will be made available in the domestic market

(Web Desk) - Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain chaired a meeting of the Sugar Advisory Board in Islamabad on Monday.

The meeting was held to review the current sugar market situation and to determine measures for ensuring consistent supply and protecting consumers from inflationary pressures.

The board approved the import of 500,000 metric tons of sugar in light of recent market disruptions. The minister announced that all formalities regarding this import will be completed within the next few days, after which the imported sugar will be made available in the domestic market.

This step is part of a broader policy aimed at stabilising the market and restoring confidence in the supply system.

Rana Tanveer Hussain highlighted that disruption in the supply chain and non-compliance by mill owners have created volatility and contributed to price hikes.

He pointed out that the increased price of sugar is not only affecting households directly but is also impacting the cost of a wide range of food items across the board, placing an additional burden on ordinary citizens.

To address the situation, the Ministry has decided to implement strict monitoring and enforcement mechanisms in coordination with provincial governments. These efforts are aimed at ensuring transparency in sugar distribution, preventing hoarding, and curbing profiteering practices that harm consumer interests.

The minister reaffirmed the government’s resolve to ensure food security, market stability, and consumer welfare through timely interventions and structural reforms. He reiterated that the decision to import sugar is a proactive step to prevent further inflation and ensure that essential commodities remain accessible to the public.

The Ministry of National Food Security and Research will continue to monitor market trends closely and remains committed to protecting the interests of the people through responsible governance and effective market regulation.

