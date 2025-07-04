Weekly inflation inches up by 0.73pc, prices of key food items rise

Business Business Weekly inflation inches up by 0.73pc, prices of key food items rise

Prices of 18 essential items go up, 6 items become cheaper, while rates of 27 items remain steady

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 04 Jul 2025 19:45:12 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has released its weekly inflation report, showing a 0.73 per cent increase in the overall inflation rate over the past week. Despite this rise, the annual inflation has dropped to negative 2.06 per cent.

According to the report, prices of 18 essential items went up, six items became cheaper, while rates of 27 items remained steady.

Among the items that saw a price hike were live chicken, which went up by Rs40 per kg, tomatoes by Rs8, garlic by Rs18, onions by Rs5.56, and potatoes by Rs3.

Sugar also climbed by Rs1.52 per kg. Other goods that became costlier included rice, lentils, diesel, yogurt, and mutton.

Read also: Weekly inflation eases by 0.18pc in Pakistan

On the flip side, the domestic LPG cylinder saw a major drop of Rs302.23. Eggs fell by Rs2 per dozen, and moong dal dropped by Rs1. Chickpeas and mustard oil were also among the items that became slightly cheaper.

Despite a few price drops, rising costs of daily-use goods continue to hit consumers hard, making it more difficult for households to stay within budget.