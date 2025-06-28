Weekly inflation eases by 0.18pc in Pakistan

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 12 increased, 14 decreased and 25 items remained stable

ISLAMABAD (APP) -The weekly inflation, measured by the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), decreased by 0.18 percent for the combined consumption groups during the week ended on June 26, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said in its report.

According to the PBS data, the SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 309.80 points as compared to 310.35 points during the past week.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed a decrease of 1.52 per cent.

The weekly SPI with the base year 2015-16 =100 covers 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The SPI for the lowest consumption group of up to Rs 17,732 witnessed a decrease of 0.06 per cent and came down to 299.39 points from last week’s 299.58 points.

The SPI for consumption groups of Rs 17,732 to 22,888, Rs 22,889-29,517; Rs 29,518-44,175 and above Rs 44,175, came down by 0.03 percent, 0.15 percent,0.27 percent and 0.25 percent respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 12 (23.53%) items increased, 14 (27.45%) items decreased and 25 (49.02%) items remained stable.

The items, which recorded major decrease in their average prices on a week-on-week basis included Eggs (12.27%), Chicken (10.75%), Bananas (2.75%), Onions (1.46%), Potatoes (1.27%), Wheat Flour (1.01%), Pulse Mash (0.49%) and Pulse Moong (0.39%).

The commodities which recorded major increase in their average prices on a week-on-week basis included Electricity Charges for Q1 (6.88%), Garlic (5.15%), LPG (1.24%), Gur (1.00%), Tomatoes (0.99%), Sugar (0.88%), Rice IRRI-6/9 (0.69%), Milk Fresh (0.38%), Curd (0.36%), Firewood (0.11%) and Powdered Milk (0.03%).

Year-on-year basis, the commodities that witnessed decrease included Onions (62.28%), Tomatoes (40.70%), Electricity Charges for Q1 (37.62%), Garlic (27.06%), Potatoes (19.80%), Pulse Mash (19.75%), Tea Lipton (17.93%), Wheat Flour (15.54%), Pulse Masoor (7.62%) and Diesel (1.93%).

The commodities which recorded an increase in their average prices on year-on-year basis included Ladies Sandal (55.62%), Sugar (27.35%), Powdered Milk (25.97%), Pulse Moong (24.42%), LPG (17.00%), Beef (15.74%), Vegetable Ghee 2.5 Kg (12.87%), Vegetable Ghee 1Kg (12.59%), Gur (10.99%), Firewood (10.70%), Lawn (10.48%) and Bananas (8.71%).