PSX continues record rally, crosses 129,000 milestone

Business Business PSX continues record rally, crosses 129,000 milestone

The KSE-100 benchmark has gained 1251.46 points

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 02 Jul 2025 10:28:16 PKT

KARAACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) maintained its bullish trend on Wednesday as it has surged to a new peak as allocation of fresh funds to equity market in budget and economic stability have boosted investor confidence.

During intraday trading, the KSE-100 benchmark gained 1251.46 points, crossing the 129,000 barrier for first time in history and reaching 129,450.46 points.

Meanwhile, trade deficit for June 2025 decreased by nine percent on month-on-month basis and 3pc on YoY to $2.3 billion.

The Pakistan’s imports decreased by 7pc MoM and 2pc YoY to $4.9bn and exports decreased by 5pc MoM and 1pc YoY to $2.5bn.

Also Read: Oil prices little changed as expectations for OPEC plus increase weigh



A day earlier, the 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend, gaining 2,572.11, a positive change of 2.05 percent, and closing at 128,199.43 points.

A total of 1,032,756,027 shares Rs 44.008 billion were traded during the day amid strong buying spree in the market.

As many as 479 had companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 233 of them recorded gains and 206 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 40 companies remained unchanged.

Headline inflation decelerates to 3.2 percent



The headline inflation measured by Consumer Price Index (CPI) decelerated 3.2 percent during June 2025 as compared to 3.5 percent recorded during May 2025, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Tuesday.

According to PBS data, the CPI based inflation during the same month of last year (April 2024) was recorded at 12.6%.

On month-on-month basis, it increased by 0.2% in June 2025 as compared to a decrease of 0.2% in the previous month and an increase of 0.5% in June 2024.

CPI inflation Urban, decreased to 3.0% on year-on-year (YoY) basis in June 2025 as compared to 3.5% of the previous month and 14.9% in June 2024. On month-on-month (MoM) basis, it remained stable at 0.1% in June 2025 as compared to 0.1% in the previous month and 0.6% in June 2024.

CPI inflation Rural, increased by 3.6% on year-on-year basis in June 2025 as compared to an increase of 3.4% in the previous month and 9.3% in June 2024. On month-on-month basis, it increased by 0.5% in June 2025 as compared to a decrease of 0.5% in the previous month and an increase of 0.3% in June 2024.

The Sensitive Price Indicator inflation on YoY decreased by 1.9% in June 2025 as compared to a decrease of 0.6% a month earlier and an increase of 16.6% in June 2024. On MoM basis, no change measured in June 2025 as compared to a decrease of 1.0% a month earlier and an increase of 1.3% in June 2024.

