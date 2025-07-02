Russia, Pakistan to finalise framework for new steel mill in Karachi

We are ready to prepare a roadmap for the constructions of a new steel mill in Karachi

KARACHI (Web Desk) Russia expects to finalise an agreement with Pakistan this summer to build a new steel mill in Karachi, Consul-General Andrey V. Fedorov said on Monday, the first time a Russian official has publicly confirmed the planned project.

The Soviet Union built the original Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) in Karachi in the 1970s as the country’s flagship state-run industrial complex. Once a symbol of national self-sufficiency, PSM has remained dormant since 2015 due to years of mismanagement, political interference and financial decline. By the end of fiscal year 2024, the mill had posted cumulative losses of Rs255.8 billion ($902 million), with liabilities reaching Rs359.9 billion ($1.27 billion). Despite being non-operational, it still employs more than 3,500 workers.

Now, Russian and Pakistani officials are engaged in technical and diplomatic discussions to finalise the framework for a new steel mill. Technical experts from Russia have already inspected the proposed site in Karachi, and another team is expected shortly to advance planning and draft a detailed roadmap.

“The last negotiations were on May 27, so we are working on the final agreement,” Fedorov told Arab News in an interview when asked about the status of the new steel deal.

“Our technical experts examined the facility, so maybe one more team would come soon, just to fix out all the preparations and some of the proposals are on the tables, both of Russian and Pakistani sides …

We are ready to prepare a roadmap for the constructions of a new steel mill in Karachi.”

Fedorov declined to put a date on when construction would begin but said the teams had discussed a summer deal:

“They were discussing summer, you know, we are in the beginning of summer, so I hope this summer they would come … We would see in nearest time some positive conclusions and we will reach some agreements.”

The envoy did not share the volume of investment Russia would look to make in the project but said the two sides would be working together now to prepare “mutually beneficial contracts and agreements.”

“Practically, a new factory must be erected,” he said. “Now we should, on the level of experts, discuss that.”