Transporters hike fares as fuel prices go up

Fares from Lahore to Faisalabad, Bhalwal, Chakwal, Sialkot increased by Rs50

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Following the recent hike in petroleum prices, transporters have also jacked up fares across multiple routes, putting extra burden on commuters' pockets.

Fares for routes from Lahore to Faisalabad, Bhalwal, Chakwal, and Sialkot have been increased by Rs50.

Similarly, passengers traveling to Mirpur, Karachi, Islamabad, and Kotli now have to shell out Rs200 to Rs300 more than before.

On routes leading to Sialkot, Chakwal, Sahiwal, Bhalwal, and Jhajjarian, transporters are charging extra – between Rs50 and Rs100 per ticket.

For instance, the fare from Lahore to Sialkot has gone up from Rs700 to Rs750.

Meanwhile, passengers heading from Lahore to Kotli now have to pay Rs2,300, up from Rs2,000 earlier.

Travelers have called on authorities to take notice. Transporters, on the other hand, claim they had no choice due to the rising fuel costs.

