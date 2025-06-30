Bull run at PSX continues as KSE-100 reaches all-time high of 125,627

KSE-100 index has gained 1,248.25 points during trading

Updated On: Mon, 30 Jun 2025 16:36:33 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued its bullish streak on Monday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index closing at an all-time high of 125,627.31 points.

Strong buying interest drove the index to an intra-day peak of 125,748.58 before settling with a gain of 1,248.25 points, or 1%, by the end of the session.

The benchmark concluded the week with bullish trend as it gained 2,332.60 on Friday, a positive change of 1.91 percent, closing at 124,379.07 points.

A total of 773,409,701 shares Rs 37.567 billion were traded during the day. As many as 484 companies had transacted their shares in the stock market, 334 of them recorded gains and 116 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 34 companies remained unchanged.

China 'rolls over' $3.4 billion of commercial loans to Pakistan



China has rolled over $3.4 billion in loans to Islamabad, which together with other recent commercial and multilateral lending will boost Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves to $14 billion, a finance ministry source said on Sunday.

Beijing rolled over $2.1 billion, which has been in Pakistan's central bank's reserves for the last three years, and refinanced another $1.3 billion commercial loan, which Islamabad had paid back two months ago, the source said.

Another $1 billion from Middle Eastern commercial banks and $500 million from multilateral financing have also been received, he said.

“This brings our reserves in line with the IMF target,” he said.

The loans, especially the Chinese ones, are critical to shoring up Pakistan’s low foreign reserves, which the IMF required to be over $14 billion at the end of the current fiscal year on June 30.

Govt moves to implement uniform power tariff from July 1

In a major move to streamline electricity pricing across the country, the federal government has approached the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to implement a uniform power tariff system, effective from July 1, 2025.

According to sources, the Power Division has submitted a formal request under Rule 17 of NEPRA Tariff Rules 1998, aiming to put all electricity consumers—regardless of their region—on an equal footing.

The application proposes incorporating both subsidy adjustments and inter-Discos (distribution companies) rate rationalization into the new tariff structure.

The goal is to set equal power rates nationwide, which is expected to cut out disparities among different areas and ease billing complications.

NEPRA has scheduled a public hearing on the matter for July 1, 2025, during which all stakeholders—including industry reps, consumer rights groups, and provincial bodies—will have the chance to speak their mind.

