Govt moves to implement uniform power tariff from July 1

Updated On: Sun, 29 Jun 2025 16:55:36 PKT

ISLAMABAD (News Desk) – In a major move to streamline electricity pricing across the country, the federal government has approached the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to implement a uniform power tariff system, effective from July 1, 2025.

According to sources, the Power Division has submitted a formal request under Rule 17 of NEPRA Tariff Rules 1998, aiming to put all electricity consumers—regardless of their region—on an equal footing.

The application proposes incorporating both subsidy adjustments and inter-Discos (distribution companies) rate rationalization into the new tariff structure.

NEPRA has scheduled a public hearing on the matter for July 1, 2025, during which all stakeholders—including industry reps, consumer rights groups, and provincial bodies—will have the chance to speak their mind.

The regulator will deliberate on the uniform tariff, proposed subsidies, and rationalised rates, weighing all sides before making a final call.

This development follows NEPRA’s recent decision to cut the base electricity tariff by an average of Rs1.50 per unit, bringing the average base rate down to Rs34 per unit for the upcoming fiscal year 2025–26.