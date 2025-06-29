Govt decides not to charge Rs35 PTV fee from power consumers

PM Shehbaz to announce soon

Published On: Sun, 29 Jun 2025 07:07:17 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The federal government has decided not to charge Rs35 PTV fee from electricity consumers with power bills, sources said here on Saturday.

According to sources, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will make the final announcement of this decision soon.

The number of electricity consumers across the country is currently 40 million, from whom one and a half billion rupees are collected monthly in the form of PTV fees and approximately 16 billion rupees annually.

This relief will be for domestic, commercial, and all categories of consumers.

On the other hand, sources further said that this measure will reduce the financial burden on consumers and provide significant relief in electricity bills.

The incumbent government has considerably reduced power loadshedding, with brining necessary reforms in energy sector.

Electricity consumers are expecting a big relief in power tariff as they got in power shutdowns.

