Deputy PM Dar says actively engaged with UK for resumption of PIA flights

PIA resumed flights to Europe in January

(Web Desk) - Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has assured Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Islamabad is “actively engaged” with British authorities to ensure a ban on the national carrier from operating flights to the United Kingdom (UK) is lifted at the earliest, state-run media reported this week.

PIA was banned by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), United Kingdom (UK) and United States US authorities after Pakistan opened an investigation into the validity of pilots’ licenses following a PIA plane crash in Karachi, in May 2020, that killed 97 people.

PIA resumed flights to Europe in January after EASA lifted its four-year safety ban on the airline. The national carrier has also approached UK authorities for permission to resume its services to the country.

Dar met PIA’s Chief Executive Officer Amir Hayat to discuss matters related to the airline, state broadcaster Radio Pakistan reported.

“On the occasion, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister said he and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are actively engaged with the UK authorities to ensure lifting of the ban at the earliest,” Radio Pakistan said.

Hayat requested Dar for “further diplomatic assistance” to ensure the resumption of PIA flights to the UK, the report said.

Pakistan hopes new European routes and flying approval to the UK will boost PIA’s selling potential, as Islamabad plans on privatising the loss-making national airline.

